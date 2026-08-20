AEW Continental Challenge Cup Update - 8/19/2026

The August 19 episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw two quarter finals in the AEW Continental Challenge Cup, where two men advanced to the semi finals in Glasgow, Scotland as the finals at AEW All In London 2026 await on August 30.

In the first quarter final, current AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley faced off with a man who holds two pinfall victories over him, one of them being in AEW, in "Switchblade" Jay White. Moxley beat the life out of "Jungle" Jack Perry in the first round, but didn't have as much luck against White, who threw everything at the current champion in order to get the victory. White even hit his signature Blade Runner in the closing stages, but couldn't capitalize as Moxley fell out of the ring due to his momentum. When he returned to the ring, White fell into Moxley's trap and ended up in a Rear Naked Choke, the same choke that drained the life out of Jack Perry, and after a valiant effort, White fell victim to the choke as well, and Moxley earned the submission victory to move on to the semi finals.

The second quarter final saw CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero face Nigel McGuinness, who wasn't 100% after suffering an injury in his first round match against Katsuyori Shibata. Hechicero naturally targeted the injured ankle of McGuinness throughout the match while McGuinness attempted to use Hechicero's momentum against him at every opportunity. In the end, that's exactly how the match would end, as Hechicero, who had the control for much of the match by cutting off McGuinness by targeting the ankle, ended up in a Guillotine. With McGuinness not needing the ankle to help lock the move in, he squeezed everything that Hechicero had left out of him and earned what many would call an upset victory given the circumstances.

Moxley and McGuinness will now be thrown back into the hat for the semi final draw on Monday. They will be joined by the winners of Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston, and Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O'Reilly, which will take place on the August 22 episode of "AEW Collision."