Je'Von Evans Says WWE Tried To 'Surprise' Him With Randy Orton Match Announcement

In October 2024, Je'Von Evans was still on the "WWE NXT" roster when he had one of the biggest matches of his career, going one-on-one with Randy Orton for the first time. While Orton got the victory, he raised Evans hand in the middle of the ring following their match. Since joining the "WWE Raw" roster, Evans shared the ring with Orton once again in this year's Elimination Chamber match. He called their match in "NXT" his "most challenging."

During an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet", Evans recalled that his match against the "Apex Predator" was supposed to be a secret.

"They tried to surprise me, but I knew before it was going to happen," he said.

A few days prior to the show, he asked the writers if he should get new gear and was told yes because they were working on something.

"It was me and Cedric versus I think, No Quarter Catch Crew. Now before the match, Randy Orton followed me on [Instagram] and I'm like, 'Oh, fire! That's cool. That's cool.' And I'm about to go out and I'm not going to say their name — actually it already happened — Harlem Lewis said, 'Yo, did you see this post? You're going against Randy Orton!' and this is before the match. He showed me the post and I'm like, 'Ok, that's fire!' and then I go have the match and the ref is like, 'Hey, stay here, stay here and just react to whatever's onscreen'. And it was the post I saw before and I was just like, 'Yeeeaaah!'"

Evans said he calls Orton "Uncle Randy" because he taught him so much in the match and they connected immediately. After the match, Evans also got to meet Orton's family.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.