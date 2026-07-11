Je'Von Evans Discusses Most Challenging WWE Star He's Faced

When "WWE NXT" made its debut on the CW Network in October 2024, the brand decided to stack the first two episodes with high profile names which included main roster stars such as CM Punk, Randy Orton and Bianca Belair. Arguably the biggest contest that was advertised across both episodes was Orton versus Je'Von Evans in "The Viper's" hometown of St. Louis, and though the match was a huge opportunity for "The Young OG," he recently admitted during an appearance on "A Shot of Brandi" that the 27-year veteran was his most challenging opponent.

"I feel like when he came down to 'NXT,' I was grateful for the opportunity, blessed with it. But I think I was just so nervous, you can even tell, usually I'm all excited. And if you watch back when I'm doing my entrance, or even before the match, I'm just pacing in the ring ... I just remember him coming out and I was talking to the ref, I was like, bro, I'm about to cry. Like, it was insane," he explained. "I would say it was my most challenging because 'NXT' and main roster are two different flows when it comes to wrestling. And I feel like I was ready to, of course, go kind of with the main roster flow, but I was also ready to learn. I feel like he kind of upped my level when it came to in ring competition."

Although Evans would fail to defeat Orton that night, just one year later he made his main roster debut and officially signed to "WWE Raw" this past January. Since their singles match together in "NXT," Orton and Evans have yet to clash in singles action again, but they did compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber against each other earlier this year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "A Shot of Brandi" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.