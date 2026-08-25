Dax Harwood Says He Would Book This AEW Star To Become World Champion

Many consider the AEW roster to be an embarrassment of riches. However, only 10 wrestlers have held the AEW World Title over the course of 19 reigns. In an interview with "Cromulent Wrestling," former AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood said there's one name who he would add to the lineup, were it up to him: Don Callis Family's Mark Davis.

"[Mark] Davis is incredible, man," Harwood said. "I don't know if he'll ever be a world champion. If it were my company, I'd certainly give him the opportunity to be. He's gonna make his mark in professional wrestling."

Harwood has plenty of experience wrestling the former AEW National Champion, and still remembers the punishment.

"The hardest chops I've ever taken in my life," Harwood added, remembering the match he and Cash Wheeler had against Davis and Kyle Fletcher at NJPW Royal Quest 2022 in London's Crystal Palace, which saw FTR victorious against the former Aussie Open.

Davis was a longtime tag competitor, often wrestling FTR during his days in Aussie Open before the team disbanded. Now, as a member of the Don Callis Family, which ironically reunited him with Fletcher, he's mainly a singles wrestler, holding the National Title for a number of weeks, before losing the title to current champion Andrade at Redemption in July.

Davis's former United Empire compatriot Will Ospreay currently has a chance to become the 11th AEW star to hold the world title, should he dethrone Kenny Omega on August 30 at All In in Wembley Stadium.