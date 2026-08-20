Kevin Owens Says His Mindset Has Changed After WWE Return, Wants To Enjoy Every Second

When Kevin Owens stepped away from wrestling in April 2025, not many people knew if he was ever going to step back into a WWE ring again. The seriousness of his neck injury had both fans, and even some wrestlers, believing that Owens may have wrestled his last match when he fought Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. However, Owens is back, and will be challenging CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the August 21 episode of "WWE SmackDown."

Ahead of his match with Punk, Owens sat down with "Faces Magazine" and opened up about how his perspective on wrestling has changed, and how he wants to enjoy the time he has left in the ring as much as possible. "I had this incredible career and I got so many special moments, so many special matches, so many special memories. The last year and a half, I really didn't picture any specific moment, like being in the ring with this guy, or winning a title or anything like that. It was really just about getting back in the ring at all and making sure I enjoy the time I have left."

Owens explained that when you join a company like WWE, you feel as if you have everything to prove, so much to achieve, and based on your popularity, make as much money as humanly possible. However, all of that pressure seems to have gone for Owens since he's come back, and while he admitted to losing his perspective sometimes, he's here to cherish every moment inside the ring from now on. "All I want to do is just enjoy every second I can of it. Because, I don't know, maybe there's one more year, two more years, five more years, I really don't know. But I'll just try to make sure I keep as much as I can with me, so when it's done, it's done, but I have all these great things to look back on.

Please credit "Faces Magazine" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. foe the transcription.