When Je'Von Evans was a child (not all that long ago, considering he's just 22 years old), he fell in love with WWE while watching one of the company's weekly shows, and he decided then that he was going to become a professional wrestler. He achieved that goal at a remarkable pace, and sitting down on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Evans revealed the moment that set him on his path.

"Earliest memory [of watching wrestling], I remember being in my mom's living room," he said. "It was on Monday night 'Raw.' I remember Triple H was in a storyline with Sheamus. ... They're brawling, and then Triple H clears the announce table, he grabs Sheamus, and he gives Sheamus a Pedigree through the announce table. And I remember watching that and I was like, 'Oh, bro, this is what I want to do for the rest of my life.' I feel like I connected to that moment, bro."

The moment Evans described took place on February 28, 2011, when the future WWE star would've been 6 years old. Once his goal was set, Evans maintained that he never wavered, and he began training at the age of 13.

"From the jump, I already knew. Once I saw that moment, I said, 'Okay, this is what I want to do.'"

After making a name for himself on the indie scene, Evans signed with WWE in 2023. In less than three years, he worked his way through the NXT system to become a featured player on the main roster, with recent wins over Rusev, Ethan Page, and JD McDonagh. Though he's accomplished his childhood dream, Evans is still setting his sights high, having stated multiple times that he plans to go down as one of the greatest WWE performers of all time.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.