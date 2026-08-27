Former WWE Star Shotzi Blackheart Explains The Appeal Of Wrestling In A Death Match

Although she's gone on record saying she's done participating in death matches, Shotzi Blackheart jumps at the opportunity to dive back into them when given the chance. After exiting WWE on May 3, 2025, Blackheart has invited any and all to join her in her violent "ball pit" on the indies. Though it is hard to put into words, Blackheart described both the good and bad that comes with performing in these death-defining styled contests.

"There's something so nasty, and gritty, and feral when you're in a death match. When I'm in the ring, I just don't feel anything," Blackheart answered in her interview with "Busted Open Radio." "And then, you're just going through glass, and you just feel so crazy and wild. I don't know. There's just something so awesome about being in a death match. But I will tell you, is it worth it for the aftermath? A shower after a death match sucks. And I don't know if it's worth it."

Soon after leaving WWE, Blackheart adopted the tongue-and-cheek moniker of "The New Death Match King," a nickname former free agent and returning WWE star Matt Cardona trademarked on the indies. The nickname pitted Blackheart and Cardona against one another, creating a must-see rivalry in 2025. Now, Blackheart is enjoying the fruits of her labor, as she is the current reigning and defending MLW World Women's Featherweight Champion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.