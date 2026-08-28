Former WWE Star Jinder Mahal Explains Why Wrestling In Front Of CM Punk Was Stressful

If there was one man who could hinder former WWE star Jinder Mahal (now wrestling as Raj Dhesi), it was none other than "The Voice of the Voiceless" CM Punk. Working alongside each other during the controversial height of Punk's career in WWE the first time, Mahal recalls the anxiety he faced when Punk would sit and commentate his matches.

"Just for me, personally, it was stressful when Punk was there," Mahal said on "Busted Open Radio." "I think it's 'cause Punk wrestled at such a high standard...and he was vocal. While he's watching, he would pick apart things...And again, it's not unique to Punk. Lot of wrestlers do it. Just for some reason, I felt extra stress when Punk was there. I don't know what it was."

Looking back, Mahal theorized why Punk's presence intimidated him. In his opinion, he believes it had to do with the amount of pressure top stars like Punk were facing at the time, and how taking it out on others acted as a temporary stress reliever though he was always concerned with being on the receiving end of it.

"There was a lot of anger, not from Punk alone, but generally from the locker room. I think the schedule was [the] number one issue," the former WWE Champion recalled. "Punk is an introvert to me. I could be wrong...So, when you put him in a situation where he has to be in the public, like, 200 days a year, body's breaking down, and X amount of live events every single week, plus media appearances, plus the pressures of main eventing, and being in main events, and being the champion, it does get to you. But when Punk came back, I was also there. Completely different person. I don't want to see Punk miserable. I want to see Punk have a good experience...let him have a good time. The limited schedule is the number one factor."

Since Punk returned to WWE programming at the 2023 Survivor Series PLE, Mahal has watched every storyline the Undisputed WWE Champion has been involved in with anticipation and excitement. Punk's most recent televised match was on the August 21 edition of "WWE SmackDown," where he successfully retained his championship against long-standing rival Kevin Owens.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.