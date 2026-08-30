AEW's Adam Copeland Comments On John Cena Tapping Out In Final WWE Match

The creative decision for John Cena to tap out to "The Ring General" GUNTHER in his retirement match remains a divisive one. Some view it as a poetic way to end the career of the man who famously proclaimed that he'd "never give up." Others were vehemently against it, so much so that they booed WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Which side of the argument has Adam "Edge" Copeland, Cena's former rival, landed on, though?

According to Copeland, all that matters is what Cena himself thought about it. "I can see the argument for sure. I guess for me what it boils down to is, what John did think? I know he didn't have a problem with it. There's my answer," Copeland told "The Ariel Helwani Show." "... To me, yes, because he's the one who has to be at peace or not at peace. Those other people are going to move on. And they can be worked up about it and this and that, and even when they go back to think about it, but John is the one who has to walk in John's shoes every day. So, if John's cool with it, then who am I to not be cool with it?"

As confirmed on "WWE Unreal," Cena himself came up with the idea of him tapping out to GUNTHER's sleeper hold at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event last December. The move itself was also complemented by a smile worn by Cena. Along with it, he officially concluded his in-ring career as a record-breaking 17-time world champion in WWE.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.