WWE's Trick Williams Credits Family For Promo Skills: 'It's In My DNA To Talk Trash'

When it comes to current WWE stars with the best promo ability, names like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns often come to mind, but former United States Champion Trick Williams believes he's arguably one of the best trash talkers in the company today.

Since arriving to WWE in 2021, Williams has always had confidence with a microphone in his hand, and during a recent interview with "SHAK Wrestling," he claimed that he could hang with a veteran like Punk on the stick because of his family's history of trash talking.

"CM Punk is one of the greatest of all time and he's proven that. He's had his legendary moments from talking to trash talking. But you got to understand, Shak, I come from a long, long line of trash talking ... since a little kid, it's in my DNA to talk trash like only Trick Williams can. So, CM Punk thinks that he's ready because he has 30 years of wrestling and WWE experience, he has to understand my trash talk goes back for decades and decades, all the way back to times that none of us was born. So, I'm that level of trash talker."

Williams also shared that he developed the personality and charisma for his on-screen character from his dad, Patrick Belton, and his uncle, who goes by the name "Sweet Baby James." Williams' uncle specifically introduced him to his iconic Lemon Pepper Steppers, which he wears on TV on a weekly basis.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SHAK Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.