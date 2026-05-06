Breaking Down The Belts: Trick Williams' WWE Men's United States Championship

Trick Williams won his first main roster gold in his first-ever WrestleMania moment at WWE WrestleMania 42 when he dethroned United States Champion Sami Zayn. Williams was called up from "WWE NXT" in early 2026 and has been making waves on "WWE SmackDown" ever since.

Though he initially debuted as a heel, he quickly got over with fans, thanks in part to his excellent mic skills, superstar look, and a catchy phrase about his fancy white boots, his "lemon pepper steppers." As a former NXT Champion, Williams' in-ring ability isn't something to be looked past, either.

Williams' storyline with Zayn involved everything from rapper Lil Yachty at ringside, a diss track, and a life-sized gingerbread man costume, as he dubbed Zayn "the Gingerbread Man" due to his hair color. Their feud didn't end at WrestleMania, and Williams will be challenged by Zayn at Backlash in a 'Mania rematch for the gold.

With just how over Williams is with fans in arenas and online, and how Zayn seems to be turning fully heel, especially after a unique segment where he cut a promo, then beat down the gingerbread man costume, it doesn't look as though Williams is dropping the title back to Zayn. Williams has also done away with the babyface United States Championship open challenge on the blue brand, so it's also unlikely he drops the gold to anyone anytime soon, and when he does, it will be on a bigger premium live event stage.

If Zayn isn't winning the title back from Williams at Backlash, we think there are two likely candidates for who becomes the next United States Champion. There's one clear winner, due to his history with the current champion, and a newcomer who could win the belt to gain some much-needed momentum on the main roster.