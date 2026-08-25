WWE's Undertaker Says He Got Phone Call From Brock Lesnar After SummerSlam Retirement

12 years ago, Brock Lesnar ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WWE WrestleMania with a win at the event's 30th edition. Fast forward to today, both men are retired but have apparently kept in contact. Lesnar's retirement match took place earlier this month at WWE SummerSlam, and speaking on "Six Feet Under," Mark Calaway revealed that he heard from Lesnar following the match.

"What a full-circle kind of moment," Calaway said. "That phone call that I got ... really meant a lot to me. I'm not even going to get into what the phone call was about, but the fact that I received that phone call, it said a lot about him. ... It meant the world to me as an old-timer, and it just shows — I don't think Brock really got enough credit for his passion for the business."

Calaway then slammed those who claim that Lesnar was only ever in professional wrestling for a paycheck, as he believes it was undeniable that the "Beast Incarnate" had love for the business. "It's kind of sad to me, 'cause it's one less guy that's gonna be around that understands tradition and the way things used to be done."

Paul Heyman, who was a guest on the episode, agreed with Calaway that Lesnar has come full-circle in his career, as he put Oba Femi over the same way The Undertaker once did for him. "There is a code of honor in this industry, that if you are in there with someone that you can't even stand on a personal level, but you stand on the chair and you fall backwards, you know that person is going to catch you," Heyman proclaimed. "That phone call was a must, and I couldn't imagine the day going by without that phone call being placed!"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Six Feet Under with The Undertaker," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.