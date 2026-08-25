Saudi Arabia Reportedly Wants The Rock To Work WWE WrestleMania 43

Rumors have been swirling for a long time that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might return to WWE so that he can compete at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. It will be the first time that the "Showcase of the Immortals" takes place outside of the U.S. and some believe that Johnson would draw more fans to the show. WrestleMania 43 is scheduled to take place in either March or April 2027, but no dates have been confirmed.

While there's no date for WrestleMania yet, Johnson is already booked and busy. Vin Diesel recently revealed that filming of the final installment of the "Fast and the Furious" franchise will begin in December 2026. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Johnson is scheduled to be in it.

"Him doing a match at WrestleMania would be out the window," Meltzer said. "I mean, could he fly to Saudi Arabia and show up? Of course he could."

Meltzer pointed out that Johnson hasn't shown up in a long time on WWE programming, but revealed that Johnson's presence at WrestleMania 43 is deeply desired by its hosts.

"The Saudis really wanted him to wrestle on that show next year," Meltzer said. "If they offer enough money, there may be a way. But I don't know where he's going to get time to train when he's doing a movie like that. I don't see him doing something in the ring without training."

Meltzer believes Johnson could show up for an appearance if the money is right.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Observer Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.