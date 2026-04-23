Backstage Details On WWE WrestleMania 43 And NXT Stand & Deliver 2027

WWE WrestleMania 42 has come and gone and WWE is looking ahead to the future. More specifically, their future in Saudi Arabia. Ahead of "The Show of Shows" last weekend, Nick Khan said that the ongoing conflict between US and Iran would not affect plans for WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh. On Thursday, WWE announced that they'll be returning to the country this summer. Night of Champions will emanate from Riyadh on June 27.

WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select is reporting that Riyadh is still the planned location for WrestleMania 43, and there is a targeted date of March 27, 2027. There is also a possibility it could be during the weekend of April 10. "The Showcase of the Immortals" could also go back to being a one-night event next year, but Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reports that ESPN prefers that it stay at two nights.

"NXT" Stand and Deliver has traditionally taken place during WrestleMania weekend. This year, it was held as a stand alone event in St. Louis. According to WrestleVotes Radio, Stand & Deliver is not planned or expected to take place in Saudi Arabia during WrestleMania week next year.

Should WrestleMania 43 be held on March 27, it will fall on Easter weekend with Easter Sunday one day later. If ESPN gets it's wish for a two-night event, Night Two will take place on Easter.