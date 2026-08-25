WWE SmackDown Spoilers From 8/24 Post-Raw Taping Reportedly Revealed

This Friday's "WWE SmackDown" was taped following "WWE Raw" last night at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and spoilers for the episode were revealed just hours after the show ended. If you wish to not know the results for this Friday's show, please avoid the spoilers listed below.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Kevin Owens opens "SmackDown" with a promo, which is interrupted by CM Punk, GUNTHER and Finn Balor. The segment eventually leads to a number one contenders match being made between Owens, GUNTHER and Balor for Punk's Undisputed WWE Championship. The first match on the card includes the return of Chelsea Green to in-ring action after she broke her orbital bone just five days into her reign as Interim WWE Women's Champion. However, Green fails to pick up the win in her first match back, as she loses to Nia Jax and Lash Legend alongside Tiffany Stratton in tag team action.

Following the match, GUNTHER interrupts a conversation between Nick Aldis and Danhausen, though the context of the meeting is not disclosed. For the second bout of the night, Tatum Paxley wins in her "SmackDown" debut against Michin, which is directly followed by a promo between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, which includes "The Viper" mentioning Brandi Rhodes and Mama Rhodes. After the heated exchange between both men, Jacy Jayne defeats Paige in singles action, with Nikki Bella also returning to the blue brand to attack the British star.

After refusing to face Giulia on last week's "SmackDown," Blake Monroe is ambushed by the former NXT Women's Champion during a backstage interview before the main event. To close the show, the triple threat match between Owens, GUNTHER and Balor ends via disqualification because of Sami Zayn, who interferes before a winner is decided. Punk appears following the match, but the episodes ends with Zayn taking everybody out with the Undisputed WWE Championship.