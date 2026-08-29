Mercedes Mone Says Creative Freedom In AEW Has Allowed For Career-Best Performances

Mercedes Mone originally established herself as a pro wrestler in WWE as "Sasha Banks," becoming a prominent star and staple of weekly television, making her 2022 departure from the promotion shocking to many of her fans. However, today she's become a major name in AEW and had the longest reign with the TBS Championship at the time of writing.

During an interview with the "Daily Star," Mercedes commented on the creative freedom she now has in AEW.

"It's been amazing. It's been so rewarding for me and just kind of freeing. I've always wanted that feeling of feeling free," she expressed. "I feel like this has been the best I've ever been able to perform because I have that capability and that ability to have that freedom."

Mercedes further elaborated that in AEW, she's been able to put together her own matches, perform differently, and work with people who won't necessarily tell her "no" or be afraid to bring something up because she might get rejected.

"It's just a freedom, and I'm very happy to be here, and I hope that shows in my work," she added. "I think it shows in my matches, how free I feel, and how great I feel in AEW."

While she's been antagonistic towards most of the Women's roster on television, Mercedes broke character to praise the women she works alongside as well.

"I feel like anytime I'm in the ring with one of them, they push me, because they always bring something so different and a fire that I'm like, 'All right! I can't slow down. I can't hold back,' because they want this," she added. "I feel like we have the best Women's Division ever, like, I love stepping into the ring with all of them."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Daily Star" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.