Darby Allin On Frantic Pace Of AEW World Title Reign: 'I Love The Pressure'

When Darby Allin finally won the AEW World Championship in April of this year, many of his fans were elated to finally see him at the top of the division. However, Allin would drop the belt back to Maxwell Jacob Friedman only 39 days after originally defeating him for the title in the first place.

Many fans have criticized the move, but at the same time, Allin defended the belt multiple times across his brief tenure, which he commented on during an interview with "Forbes." "Yeah, I love the pressure. I do good under pressure," he claimed, before turning around and pointing at the flag behind him, explaining that it was the flag that he took along with him when he climbed to the summit of Mount Everest. "When everybody told me that I wasn't able to do that, I proved them wrong."

Allin was fueled by the doubt.

"I love the pressure because I want to rewrite what it means to be a champion," he added. Allin then explained that usually a champion's responsibility is to build up the number one contender over the course of a few months. "I was like, every single week, let's go. Let's rewrite the whole script here. And I thought that's what we did. It was incredible."

Allen then recalled his earliest shot at the AEW World Championship during Chris Jericho's reign, and what that did for his career.

"That kind of helped push me into a whole different atmosphere. And I want to give that to everybody," he proclaimed. "Everybody deserves an opportunity. So it was crazy, man."

Allin will be challenging AEW TNT Champion Kevin Knight at All In.