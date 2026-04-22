Breaking Down The Belts: Darby Allin's AEW World Championship

Realistically, MJF is the man who both will and should be the next AEW Men's World Champion, but we're going to put as the man who will dethrone Darby Allin because it just makes the most sense, both in the ring and out of it.

Let's look at the night MJF lost the title. He was three days removed from wrestling Kenny Omega for nearly 40 minutes and was likely still feeling the effects of that match. Truth be told, it's his own fault for going dark on social media because if he hadn't, he would have at least known he was facing Darby on "AEW Dynamite." That obviously came back to haunt him as his old tricks didn't work out for him, and just two minutes later, he was without his beloved "Triple B."

That match was more of an angle that sets up an eventual rematch between the two, which will likely be a lot more competitive than what we saw on "Dynamite." MJF won't underestimate Darby like he has done in the past, he will have a lot more time to prepare, and will be more driven than ever to get his title back. MJF might even forgo the idea of beating Darby with a Headlock Takeover like he has done twice before because it's gone past the point of Darby being beneath him. They are on the same level now whether MJF likes it or not, and he will have to take Darby seriously.

Knowing Darby will be very active as well, he will more than likely be as beaten up as Max was on "Dynamite," which only goes to help MJF when they eventually meet. Where will that match be? More than likely at Double or Nothing, not just because it's a pay-per-view, but because it's in New York City, and if Darby won the title from MJF in his home state of Washington, then it's only right MJF wins it back in his home state as well.

As for everything outside of the ring, it's no secret that AEW has momentum right now. Ratings are up, attendance is up, interest in the company is up, and MJF is a big reason for that. He has done a great job at promoting AEW in interviews and on podcasts, to the point where, at least from a heel perspective, he is becoming the face of the company many people thought someone like Will Ospreay would become. Taking the title off MJF to begin with seemed like an odd move for some people, and while it was nice to see Darby have his moment, MJF being the champion again, is as the old saying goes, best for business at this moment in time.