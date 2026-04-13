MJF Gets Underhanded Win At Dynasty, Will Defend AEW World Title On Wednesday

The main event of AEW Dynasty 2026 was "The Devil" taking on "The God of Professional Wrestling" as MJF defended the AEW Men's World Championship against Kenny Omega. The Canadian crowd were firmly behind Omega throughout the entire match, but in the end it was evil that reigned supreme as MJF closed the show with his beloved "Triple B" still around his waist.

Omega was in fine form in the early going as MJF couldn't get himself into the match, with Omega even bringing out a table at ringside that he hoped would come in handy later on. MJF tried some of his own tricks like feigning injuries but Omega couldn't be kept down, and began playing his classic hits like the Terminator dive, the "You Can't Escape" sequence, and the Snap Dragon Suplex. He did go for the One-Winged Angel twice but MJF escaped on both occasions, who went for an Avalanche Tombstone which Omega escaped from. A series of counters ended with Omega hitting a V-Trigger for a near fall which led to a double down.

Both men would get near falls but Omega emerged on top, hitting the Golden Star Moonsault to the outside in tribute to his good friend Kota Ibushi, and when the action returned to the ring, Omega looked to end things. Suddenly, MJF landed a knee to Omega's mid-section which turned the tide, and while Omega tried to get back into things, both he and MJF were floored when they both attempted a Crossbody. Omega was up first and hit a Dropkick to MJF's back, but when he went for a second MJF got up and knocked Omega off balance. When he came down for a Destroyer, Omega landed a knee and hit an Avalanche One-Winged Angel. That looked to have ended things, but MJF rolled to the outside.

Omega looked to finish things with a variety of offense but MJF pulled referee Bryce Remsburg into the path of a V-Trigger. That didn't stop Omega who still hit the One-Winged Angel, but after a long pinfall, MJF would eventually kick out once the new referee arrived. Omega went to hit another One-Winged Angel through the table on the outside, only for MJF to punch him in the stomach with the Dynamite Diamond Ring, and followed that up with a Tombstone Piledriver through the table. The champion got the challenger onto the apron, MJF rolled into the ring, and hit The Heatseeker for the three and the victory. After the match, MJF sat back on his throne at the top of the ramp and like the devil he is, he descended into the floor as the show faded to black.

MJF won't have long to wait for his next title defense as he will be defending the "Triple B" this Wednesday on the Spring BreakThru edition of "AEW Dynamite" in Everett, Washington against Darby Allin, who called his shot after defeating Andrade El Idolo earlier in the evening.