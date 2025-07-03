Tony Khan Details 'Perception Change' For AEW In 2025

While most would agree that AEW has turned into the #2 wrestling promotion in the world over the past few years, it hasn't always been easy getting there. After three successful years to start, many felt AEW went through a rough patch in 2022, 2023, and 2024, with attendance and TV ratings falling, and backstage controversies taking up headlines. But momentum seems to be swinging the other way in 2025, with ratings and ticket sales improving, fans praising the quality of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," and the promotion feeling secure following a new media rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery.

AEW owner Tony Khan is also seeing this positive perception shift. In an interview with the "Battleground Podcast," Khan acknowledged there was a lot more positivity surrounding his company, which he credited to two things; "Dynamite" and "Collision" being simulcast between TBS, TNT, and Max, and the quality of AEW's product.

"Well, there's a very good perception of AEW in 2025," Khan said. "This company's doing great shows. This feels like the best year ever in AEW. There was a major change at the start of the year that definitely created a fresh, exciting environment that is the simulcast. Every Wednesday, we do wrestling on TBS, every Saturday night we do wrestling on TNT, and it's absolutely fantastic to have "AEW Dynamite" every Wednesday night, "AEW Collision" every Saturday, and having these great partnerships with TBS and TNT.

"But now, we've got this simulcast, which has opened up a whole new audience. It's allowed us to reach people that didn't necessarily have access to TBS on Wednesdays, or TNT on Saturdays. And having those events live on Max, streaming, as they're on TBS and TNT, it's grown the audience. And the shows have just been fantastic this year."

