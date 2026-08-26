WWE's Chelsea Green Says Segment With Husband Matt Cardona Was 'Inevitable'

Chelsea Green has spoken excitedly about sharing the screen with her husband and fellow WWE star, Matt Cardona.

Cardona and Green, who've been together for a decade, never got to be in a segment together in pro wrestling. The duo, though, finally ticked that box when Cardona came to save Green after the latter was confronted by GUNTHER on "WWE SmackDown." Green said that it was a great moment to be together, having missed out on working together in the past.

"Matt and I have been together for 10 years. We have had so many instances in our careers where we've almost crossed paths, where we've almost worked together, we've almost been on the same show. And it was an amazing moment to be able to have him brought back to WWE, have us be able to work together on screen, on 'SmackDown,' but then also have backstage footage from 'Unreal,'" she said to "Etalk."

Green stated that WWE currently blurs the lines by bringing real-life elements into its storytelling, and it was almost a given that she and Cardona would share the screen together in WWE.

"So, for Matt and I to end up on screen together was, in my opinion, inevitable. You cannot avoid the fact that we are together. We are both in WWE. We are very, you know, public people with our personal lives," Green added. "So, I think it was really beautiful for the fans to be able to see that on screen, on 'SmackDown.'"

The Interim WWE Women's Champion said that watching her husband come to her aid was fun and exciting. GUNTHER's confrontation with Green led to a brawl between the Austrian and Cardona, which some have called the perfect storyline for Cardona. Cardona recently said that he has no issues with GUNTHER but would confront anyone who disrespects his wife.