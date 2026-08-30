Nic Nemeth Sings Praises Of Late WWE Hall Of Famer Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan

To this day, Bobby "The Brain" Heenan is still considered as one of the best professional wrestling managers of all-time, but to TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth, the WWE legend was also talented beyond the microphone.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth claimed that Heenan had one of the best minds in the wrestling business and reflected on briefly having the opportunity to hang out with him during his career.

"One of the absolute greatest pro wrestlers of all-time, I'm not even saying manager, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all-time, which is a nice inside little trick, it's Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan ... I am the luckiest person in the world to have been able to hung out on two different times for a few minutes with him. Bobby Heenan is the funniest, smartest, loves the business, know the business. So many of the old time guys told me that Bobby Heenan was better than them in the ring but he didn't have the body for it," he explained. "He's so awesome and anything he does is so good ... anything with Heenan is a huge favorite to me."

After a lengthy battle from complications regarding lung cancer, Heenan sadly passed away at the age of 72 in 2017. 13 years prior to his death, Heenan was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame as part of the class of 2004 and was recognized as Manager of the Year four times in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated awards.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.