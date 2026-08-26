Former WWE Star Santos Escobar Doesn't Plan To Revive El Hijo Del Fantasma Character

Since rebranding himself as Romeo Malverde, signaling a new chapter in his career, the former Santos Escobar believes his new persona will be his way of giving the best that he has to his fanbase. At the same time, however, he isn't in a hurry to return to active in-ring competition.

"This time is different. This time I'm taking my time. I will take bookings," Malverde noted. "My team is getting ready for whatever's next. I can't really say what my in-ring future looks like, because I don't know. I think, if anything, if there's anything I've learned in the past year and a half, it's [that] I can't say what's coming."

Malverde added that he's learned that regardless of how things may seem, you can still be caught off guard; however, he's 100% sure that he'll give his everything towards his new run.

"I'm whole, I'm complete, and I'm ready," he expressed.

Malverde recently revealed that he was working on an acting project as he got word of his WWE release, and noted that he's since lined up more gigs to flex his acting chops.

"I think they're both professions that compliment each other. I think they're professions that serve the same purpose," Malverde said, opining on how acting and wrestling overlap.

"The last couple of years ... have shown me, without a shadow of a doubt, what's my calling, what it is that I should do, and I'm ready to do it," he said. "So, wherever you see me next? ... Just know this: my time starts now. The last leg of my career, which is now, I'm not afraid of saying it, is gonna be the best one."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "TMZ's Inside The Ring," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.