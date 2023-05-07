Santos Escobar Talks His Family History With Lucha Libre, His Mask, And His WWE Story

Santos Escobar is a rising star in WWE, acting as the leader of Legado Del Fantasma, with his success coming after years spent building up his skills as a luchador in Mexico. Speaking to "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T on the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Escobar talked about being a second generation wrestler and making the move to WWE in 2019.

"You know, traditionally [in] lucha libre, your dad, as a legend, inherits his name and his lineage to you, and you have to carry it on in the ring," Escobar said, regarding his previous persona as El Hijo del Fantasma. "Well, hear this, Book: my dad didn't give me his name. He gave it to my cousin." Escobar felt that meant his father didn't want him to wrestle, but it ended up causing him to train even harder. After three years, his father decided he was good enough to carry on the name Fantasma.

Over his career, Escobar has suffered a number of injuries, as most wrestlers typically do. A big part of why the WWE star believes his father initially discouraged him from pursuing wrestling as a career was to protect him from the difficult lifestyle. Over time, Escobar feels that he has fully won his father over, and convinced him that he is exactly where he's supposed to be with his career.