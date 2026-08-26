WWE Parent Company TKO Becomes Minority Shareholder In DAZN Streaming Platform

Since forming out of the merger between WWE, UFC, and Endeavor back in 2023, TKO Group Holdings hasn't been shy about expanding its empire across sports. And it now appears they'll attempt to do that by obtaining stock in a sports streaming service. The Hollywood Reporter reports that TKO has become a minority shareholder in DAZN, alongside RedBird Capital Partners, and the NFL through the NFL's 32 equity investment firm. This comes after DAZN acquired EverPass Media, a company owned by RedBird and NFL 32, which TKO had provided previous investment towards.

Despite being part of the deal and now having a stake within DAZN, TKO, and WWE by association, appears to be a minor part of the story overall, connected only through EverPass. By purchasing the media company, which has served as the distributor for the popular NFL Sunday Ticket sports package since its formation, DAZN is looking to continue its growth into the commercial space, as EverPass specializes in "selling and providing the infrastructure to deliver those events to bars, hotels and other commercial venues."

"EverPass Media gives us a proven commercial distribution platform, deep relationships across U.S. venues, and an attractive portfolio of premium rights that perfectly complements our growing U.S. business," DAZN CEO Shay Segev said in a statement. "DAZN can now serve every type of customer in the U.S. – from individual sports fans using the DAZN app to commercial venues looking to provide the best possible viewing experience for their customers."

2026 has been the year of DAZN attempting to strengthen its reach, with the streaming service acquiring the streaming rights for New York based teams the New York Yankees and NBA Champion New York Knicks just months ago. It is believed that DAZN will look to acquire similar rights for other sports teams across the country as well.