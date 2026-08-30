AEW's MVP Recalls Heated Confrontation That Culminated In His First WWE Departure

MVP's original run in WWE saw him as a mid-card mainstay, with various prominent rivalries and runs with both the United States Championship and Tag Team Championships alongside Matt Hardy. Despite his growing prominence, MVP was released by WWE in late 2010, and according to the veteran during an episode of his "Marking Out" podcast, his exit was preceded by an altercation with John Laurinaitis, after missing a flight.

"I called [John] Laurinaitis, I said, 'Hey man. I screwed up. I changed my flight," MVP recalled. "I missed it. I'm not going to make the show.'"

He'd later talk to John Laurinaitis ahead of the next episode of "RAW," but for whatever reason he felt agitated and ready to fight, taking shots at John Cena and noticing how CM Punk also got into trouble for dying his hair, before deciding to push Laurinaitis' buttons.

"Me and Punk had always been pretty tight, and I walked into the conversation," MVP said. "I had been wanting to cut my cornrows, and I said: 'Well, John, let me cut my cornrows.' and he goes, 'Go ahead, I don't care.' I said, 'You don't care?' He goes, 'Yeah. Maybe if you make your dates, I might.' And I was like, alright b**ch. Okay."

While MVP admits that he was in the wrong in this case, things would quickly escalate the next day, when he'd bump into a drunk Laurinaitis at the hotel bar.

"I just remember, man, John just started laying into me, man," he recalled. According to the veteran, Laurinaitis told him that he should have hired a private plane to make it to the Denver show, which would've even gotten him some brownie points with Vince McMahon. "I was making really good money, but not 30. For that show I might have made two or three grand."