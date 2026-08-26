AEW Dynamite Results 8/26 - Continental Classic Cup Semi-Finals, Strickland Vs. Perry

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite," emanating from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

In the go-home "Dynamite" before All In hits Wembley Stadium, the Continental Challenge Cup semi-finals will decide who fights for the Continental Championship this weekend. Nigel McGuinness looks to continue his Cinderella run on a busted ankle against submission specialist Kyle O'Reilly, a man with the distinction of submitting the reigning Continental Champion in Jon Moxley with an ankle lock.

Moxley will be battling his Death Rider teammate Claudio Castagnoli on the other side of the bracket, with the title effectively on the line; if Moxley loses to Castagnoli, he will be unable to defend his title this weekend and thus the final will determine his successor. Otherwise, he will be fighting for the right to defend his title in the final this weekend.

Elsewhere, Jack Perry will be taking on Swerve Strickland in their first ever one-on-one match. The Divine Dominion will be teaming with CMLL Women's Champion Persephone against the Brawling Birds and TBS Champion Maya World in trios action, a prelude to this weekend's AEW Women's Tag title match between Divine Dominion and Brawling Birds.

MJF and Andrade El Idolo are also scheduled to appear ahead of their involvement in the Casino Gauntlet match this weekend, having confirmed they will be the first and second entrants in the bout to determine a number one contender for the AEW World Championship.