AEW Continental Challenge Cup Finals Set

The final of the inaugural AEW Continental Challenge Cup is set for AEW All In London 2026 on August 30, and after years of never believing he would get the chance, Nigel McGuinness will finally get his very own cup final at Wembley Stadium.

McGuinness earned a hard-fought victory over Kyle O'Reilly on the August 26 episode of "AEW Dynamite," with McGuinness still being hampered by the ankle injury that he suffered in his first round match against Katsuyori Shibata. This naturally didn't help as O'Reilly would constantly target the injured ankle and try to lock in the Ankle Lock, but Nigel did use his technical skill to get the better of O'Reilly on several occasions, including working O'Reilly into such a frenzy he almost attempted to lock referee Aubrey Edwards in a submission. O'Reilly ended up with a huge lump under his right eye from strikes, and after eventually getting O'Reilly down, McGuinness locked in the London Dungeon for the submission victory.

But All In London won't be a walk in the park for McGuinness as he will be facing the reigning AEW Continental Champion, Jon Moxley. He defeated his fellow Death Rider in Claudio Castagnoli in the show's opening bout, with both men not being afraid to throw their allegiances out the window in order to get the win. Castagnoli hit the Giant Swing on the outside, throwing Moxley into the guardrail, while Moxley hit Castagnoli with the Paradigm Shift, a Stomp, and the Death Rider itself but still couldn't put his opponent away. In the end, Moxley managed to wear Castagnoli down and choke him out with the Bulldog Choke to get the victory.

All In London will mark the first time in 20 years since Moxley and McGuinness were last in the ring together, with the two men meeting at a number of HWA events during Moxley's formative years as a professional wrestler.