Adam Copeland Talks Tony Khan's Leadership, Says AEW Is His Vision

At AEW WrestleDream 2023, Adam Copeland made his shocking debut in the promotion, jumping ship after spending decades with WWE and having a brief return stint from 2020. Recently, Copeland sat down for an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show" and commented on working under Tony Khan.

For some time, Khan was criticized by former AEW talent as being a pushover, while Copeland states that he's now become more of a hands-on leader, thanks to a firm push from some of the AEW talent.

"The Mes, and the Moxleys, and the Jerichos said, 'You need to get more hands-on again.' And I think that has made a difference," he claimed. "It's his vision. We can just help bring it to fruition, or we can be there to help with ideas or to pick brains, but at the end of the day, it's his vision, and we need him in order to try to get that vision that he wants across." The veteran further stated that he can't speak on how AEW was before his arrival, but claims that he and Khan are able to freely disagree with one another as they're both focused on putting on the best product available.

Copeland then recalled the night he had his first match in AEW and Khan met his daughters, who were surprised to learn he is their father's boss, as they thought he was awesome.

"The guy loves wrestling, and he's full of energy, and he cares," the veteran stated. "When you boil it down, the most important thing? He's a really great human being. And that, as I get older, as I raise kids, it's really important to me now."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.