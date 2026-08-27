AEW Dynamite - 8/26/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Cast your minds back to the first "AEW Dynamite" after the AEW Retribution pay-per-view, where Willow Nightingale had one of the best in-ring segments of the entire year as the Detroit crowd showered her with love and spewed so much hatred at Mercedes Mone that she almost lost track of her own promo. That was a fun night, wasn't it? So fun, in fact, that coming out of that show, if you made the argument that Willow and Mercedes actually had the hotter feud out of the two world title matches, I wouldn't argue with that. The same can't be said now.

While Will Ospreay has been cutting promos week after week, and so he should, he's in the main event at Wembley Stadium. The ladies have not had the same fortune of having too many segments in front of the crowd. Hell, even last week, when they brawled all over the arena, that started backstage and looked like "AEW Rampage" trying to make a low-key comeback. Here in Scotland, fans thought they were going to see Willow in person, but she was once again attacked backstage, and that was kind of it. Your big AEW Women's World Championship match that had everyone begging to see it just a few weeks ago is now just being built in backstage segments; well done.

Full transparency, I understand that they've had interactions in front of the audience on episodes of "AEW Collision," and will most likely have something this Saturday since Mercedes is wrestling on that show. However, for as credible as "Collision" is, "Dynamite" is the main show; it's the show that is used to build the biggest matches in the biggest ways imaginable. Just look at Darby Allin getting blown up last week, a big angle. When you separate the feuds and stick some on "Dynamite" and some on "Collision," even without meaning to, you make some feuds feel lesser than what they should because they are on the show that is viewed by fewer people. Willow and Mercedes have somehow fallen into that trap, and to be honest, it's kind of criminal how that's been allowed to happen.

No disrespect to The Brawling Birds and Divine Dominion, or Maya World and Persephone (who aren't even on the All In card by the way), but have your trios match on Saturday and let the biggest women's match of the year for AEW take center stage. You could, of course, have both on this show, but that's not how AEW operates, and it will likely never change. It's just a shame to see such a hot angle have cold water being poured on it to the point where the go-home show has one segment that people don't get to see with their own eyes.

Written by Sam Palmer