AEW's Tony Khan Confirms He'd Have Let Adam Copeland Wrestle John Cena In WWE

During John Cena's final year as a WWE Superstar, he faced a whole host of competitors. Former rivals like AJ Styles and R-Truth, guys he broke into WWE with like Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton, and a whole host of performers who want to reach the heights Cena did in his career, like Dominik Mysterio, Logan Paul, and GUNTHER. However, if there was one person who was a glaring omission from Cena's retirement run, it's Adam "Edge" Copeland.

Due to the fact that Copeland now works for WWE's biggest competitor, AEW, the chances of the "Rated-R Superstar" stopping by for a cameo appearance in Cena's final year were always going to be slim. People still believed it could have happened despite the company barrier, but according to AEW President Tony Khan, all WWE needed to do was ask, as he stated in an interview with The Metro that if he or Copeland were approached about the idea, they would have been open to collaboration.

"I was never asked, and as far as I know, Adam was never asked, so it's hard to say. But when there have been opportunities to collaborate, I have been collaborative in the past. I never got asked, but if I had been presented a plan and the dates and the information of what was going on, yeah, I would have supported it." Khan explained that he would have absolutely been open to a discussion with WWE and not undermined anything if both sides were able to come to an agreement, but he reiterated that no one ever approached him, Copeland, or anyone in AEW, about having the "Rated-R Superstar" be a part of Cena's retirement run.

Please credit "The Metro" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.