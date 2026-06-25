WWE Star John Cena Explains Why He Views Edge & Randy Orton As His Greatest Rivals

Across his WWE tenure, John Cena had several career-defining feuds, and many fans have opinions about who his greatest rivals have been. However, Cena considers both Randy Orton and Adam 'Edge' Copeland as his two greatest rivals.

"I think they're both gifted performers in their own way," Cena said after being asked about his two greatest rivalries during an appearance at "SpaceCon." There's not much more of a creative mind for the business than Adam Copeland. He is all about pro wrestling, and I don't think there's a person that makes this business look easy or easier than Randy Orton. He is an absolute natural. So, I think they're both gifted in their own way."

While he couldn't be a part of Cena's 'Farewell Tour,' Copeland managed to pay homage to his old rival during his match alongside Christian Cage against FTR at All Out Toronto 2025. During their clash, Copeland hit both the "Five Knuckle Shuffle" and the "Attitude Adjustment" to Cash Wheeler, getting a massive pop from the audience as he acknowledged the bond between them. On the other hand, Orton wasn't a part of the 'Farewell Tour' despite being signed to WWE, and instead penned a lengthy tribute to Cena on social media following 'The Champ's' final match against GUNTHER.

In the post, Orton acknowledged the years that he's known Cena, explaining how he couldn't even watch the match at "Saturday Night's Main Event" due to being away in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Additionally, he thanked Cena for being good to his family and for his contributions to making the locker room a better place.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "SpaceCon" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.