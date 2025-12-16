Randy Orton Pays Tribute To Longtime Rival John Cena, Explains Absence From WWE SNME

This past weekend, Randy Orton was not in attendance for John Cena's final match against GUNTHER at Saturday Night's Main Event, causing fans to be devastated that one of the 17-time World Champion's most storied rivals couldn't witness his farewell in-person. However, shortly after the event, it was revealed that Orton was in Saudi Arabia with several other WWE Superstars to promote the Royal Rumble, which will take place in the country for the first time ever next month, but it didn't stop "The Viper" from posting a heartfelt message for Cena on social media.

"I broke into the wrestling business and grew up for the past 2 decades alongside @johncena I wrestled with or against him 100 times, at least. I would have enjoyed being there in DC for #wwe #snme and witness his emotional send off into retirement. But I know if ANYONE understands my absence, it's John, because I was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia #KSA promoting #riyadhseason and #royalrumble. The morning of his retirement we exchanged a few texts, and I was honored to speak with him on such a big day ... Thanks for being so good to my family over the years and thanks for making the lockeroom a better place. Take care John, and I'll see ya around."

Despite looking to end his career on a high-note, Cena tapped out for the first time in 20 years to lose the final match to GUNTHER. Before hanging up his boots, Cena consistently reminded fans that he will never been seen wearing multi-colored shirts or jorts again, but is determined to assist WWE as a brand ambassador.