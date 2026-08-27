Nattie Details WWE Ambitions Beyond In-Ring Work

Since shortening her in-ring name from Natalya to Nattie, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion has had a shift in her presentation, with more of a focus placed on her athletic ability. Nattie was even offered the opportunity to compete on the independent circuit while still signed to WWE.

During an interview with "Soundsphere," Nattie commented on the future of her career, especially considering that she's at the stage where she could step away and be honored as a veteran of the women's division. "I want to be behind the camera. I want to be working with the girls, I want to be working with the guys. I want to be writing promos, directing, creating, producing. I see myself building stories far, far, far beyond what I'm doing in the ring," she said.

Nattie hasn't made any clear plans for in-ring retirement just yet. Instead, she's still putting in strong performances, like her recent match against Jaida Parker on "WWE NXT."

"Bully Ray — Bubba [Ray] Dudley — he said to me, 'Nattie, you've already paid your dues, why do you keep paying them?' And I'm like, 'Because the rent's always due'. There's never going to be a moment as long as I'm actively wrestling that I'm not going to be paying my dues," she explained.

In the past, Nattie has commented on her legacy as a pro wrestler, emphasizing that once she does step away from in ring competition, she wants to be remembered for her tenacity. Nattie proclaimed that she's never gotten comfortable as a wrestler, and that this is something she believes others need to keep in mind, but believes that she's still currently fighting to prove that she's earned the spot she has.