WWE Star Nattie Wants Her Versatility To Be Her Legacy

WWE Superstar Nattie has always had big shoes to fill. Being the only third-generation female wrestler to trailblazers like her father, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, and her uncles, Bret and Owen Hart, she still does not believe her contributions to professional wrestling are through yet. When asked in an interview with "Battleground Podcast" what she wants those in the business and beyond to remember legacy by (when her time eventually comes to an end), "The B.O.A.T" had this to say.

"That I never stopped trying, that I never got comfortable, that I never was complacent, that I never rested on, you know, six Guinness World Records, or I won a championship, or I did this big match, or I had great matches. Like, I never ever, ever got comfortable," the former SmackDown Women's Champion said. "And I think that is so important because the industry is more competitive now than it's ever been. And I think comfort kills people. That's why, you know, 18, 19 years into my career, I'm still fighting for my spot. I'm still fighting to prove that I've grown and that I've reinvented and rebuilt. To me, you can never stop that. You can't just rest on who you were."

Mentioning her love for building, Nattie introduced a whole new side of her not just to the WWE, but in AAA, NWA, and in the independent scene as the "Low-Key Legend," where her ground and pound techniques have earned her three consecutive victories (two on "WWE Raw" against her former protégé Maxxine Dupri, and another from former WWE star Shayna Baszler, at Josh Barnett's "Bloodsport XV"). While keeping her name still relevant in the ring today, she is also doing something bigger with her memoir, "The Last Hart Beating," though she couldn't elaborate more on what that exactly is at this time.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.