Nattie Says Current WWE Character Was Inspired By Her Book

Over the last year, wrestling fans have seen "The Queen of Harts" Natalya evolve into a character less focused on glam and more on the grind. With intense training vignettes, a grittier presentation, and the adoption of a new moniker, she's now officially known as "The Lowkey Legend" Nattie.

The inspiration behind this character, as revealed by Nattie, came to her through writing her memoir, titled "The Last Hart Beating." "This version came from after writing my book," Nattie told the "Battlegroud Podcast." "After I wrote my book, I realized, wow, I've had an amazing career in WWE, but I did so much of my career. I had to get my foot in the door and I had to be what everybody wanted me to be. I couldn't survive as the Nattie character. I couldn't survive as that character under Vince McMahon because everything was more about glamor and glitz. So the Natalya character did amazing under Vince McMahon because I would wear the over-the-top costumes, the hot pink, the sparkles, the rhinestones, and the sequins because [former WWE CEO] Vince McMahon was very glamorous. His style of wrestling was very over the top."

While Nattie conformed to WWE's glittery atmosphere for several years, a change in leadership and a realization eventually encouraged her to paint a different picture of herself, one not as flashy or fancy, but rather stripped back. According to Nattie, she had long envisioned her WWE persona as being similar to her early training days at The Dungeon: an aggressive, black-bodysuit-wearing fighter with no makeup and her hair pulled back.

"I didn't feel that character could survive in the past, but now I feel like she can survive because it's just a different era in the company," she said.

At the helm of WWE's current creative department is Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. On occasion, though, WWE's parent company TKO has stepped in to make its own creative calls.