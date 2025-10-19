WWE Star Natalya Reflects On Writing Her Book

On October 28, Natalya's new memoir titled "The Last Hart Beating" will be released to the public and is set to cover her professional wrestling journey, life outside the ring, and her relationship with her father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. With over 20 years of experience in the wrestling business, Natalya had lots of ground to cover when it came to telling her story, and during a recent interview with the "Toronto Sun," she admitted being afraid to offend people with her words, but explained that two other WWE book publishers gave her advice that helped remove her fears.

"I got really great advice from Becky Lynch. Becky was like, just put your thoughts on paper and don't worry about what anybody thinks. Just put it down and then you can go back when you're done and look at it as a whole ... Bret Hart had given me some really good advice cause Bret and Becky had both written New York Times bestsellers. And so Bret said to me, he's like write the book for you and you only and you cannot go wrong."

Natalya also revealed that her book helped create the more intense "Nattie" character that she's been portraying on the independent wrestling scene as of late, stating that it allowed her to introduce a more raw version of herself in the ring.

"I was starting to build the new character, the new character that I've been building outside of WWE. The book helped me bring that character to life," Natalya explained. "After writing the book, you realize like perfect isn't normal and it's not good and people need to embrace their imperfections ... that character that we've been seeing outside of WWE, I could never be her without the stuff that I went through in the book. It was the most therapeutic experience to let go."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Toronto Sun" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.