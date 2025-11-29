Natalya Discusses Opportunities Outside Of WWE

Natalya has talked about WWE and Triple H allowing her to wrestle outside WWE, and how grateful she is for the experience.

In April, Natalya wrestled outside WWE, first appearing in GCW. She has recently wrestled several times in AAA — which is now under the WWE umbrella — and spoke glowingly about the stint.

"Mexico — these fans are insane. I said to Dom Mysterio, because Dom was at the show, he's backstage, and I'm like, Dom and I are both like, we love it. We love doing AAA. Like, I'm begging to be on these shows 'cause I'm like the fans are insane. It's so much fun. Like it's a dream. It's a dream come true," said Natalya on "The Joe Vulpis Podcast."

She explained that she started building her Nattie character a little while back and had her first non-WWE match in 18 years earlier this year. Natalya detailed how she was a little apprehensive before asking Triple H if she could wrestle outside WWE.

"This past April, I did my very first show outside of WWE. My very first time wrestling outside of WWE in 18 years," she said. "And so I was like, 'I'm just going to ask. I'm gonna ask because Triple H is our boss, and he's been known to let people do cool stuff.' I literally was like, 'Why not? Why can't I?' And so I was like he might — at first I was like he won't say 'yes.' He won't, like, they won't let me do this. It won't happen. And then I just walked up to him and just asked, and he said 'Yeah.'"

Since that first match, she has featured in GCW, Natalya has featured in NWA, AAA, and Reality of Wrestling. She stated that she would like to feature in more shows, but her hectic schedule makes it tough for her to do, while she is also cognizant of not angering anyone within WWE.