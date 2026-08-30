WWE HOFer Jake Roberts' Favorite Wrestling Moment Involved Randy Savage & A Snake

Jake "The Snake" Roberts and "Macho Man" Randy Savage had a brief but iconic rivalry in the late 1980s, mostly centered around psychological warfare, allowing each man to fully lean into their colorful personalities. Roberts reflected on his feud with Savage during an appearance on "The Mick and Kenny Show."

Savage was legitimately bitten by Roberts' snake during one of the story's most memorable segments. Roberts described the moment as his favorite in the rivalry, and he shed some light on how it was put together. "It was real, but [the snake] had its venom sacs removed," he explained. "It still had teeth, 'cause cobras don't have fangs — they have teeth, so they can chew on you."

Roberts added that he had to prove that the snake wasn't venomous before the show by letting it bite him. "I had to do that because Macho Man was such a wussy!" the veteran exclaimed. "He was such a wuss that he didn't trust me, and he's like, 'Maybe it is and maybe it isn't.'"

In the past, Roberts commented on how the feud felt rushed, as well as revealing that the storyline was originally meant to build up to WWE WrestleMania. On top of this, had he received a major match against Savage and the payday that came with it, Roberts claimed he'd have stayed on with WWE instead of jumping to WCW in 1992.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Mick and Kenny Show," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.