Jake 'The Snake' Roberts Talks About Why His WWE Feud With Randy Savage Ended So Quickly

Jake "The Snake" Roberts has discussed his feud with "Macho Man" Randy Savage in 1991, which ended abruptly and didn't result in a match at a high-profile pay-per-view.

Roberts spoke about his feud with Macho Man Randy Savage during his appearance on "WrestlingNewsCo," and revealed if WWE had plans for him and Savage to face off at WrestleMania. The AEW star stated that if he was offered a big payday against Savage, he would've stayed in WWE rather than quit and join WCW in 1992.

"Well, if I'd done that [a match against Savage at a big pay-per-view] I'd still be with the company. When they pulled a rug on that one too, you know, it just really fuc*ing frustrated me. Really frustrated me," the Hall of Famer stated.

He said that the feud between Savage and Roberts came to an abrupt end due to Miss Elizabeth's parents expressing their disapproval of Roberts slapping her on-screen. As a result, they did not get a chance to have a match at a high-profile pay-per-view to put a bow on their rivalry.

"Randy was getting too much heat at home from his in-laws. They were going fuc*ing psychotic for what I did to Elizabeth. So they had to kibosh the thing and get it off the air. Great, huh?" said Roberts.

He also added that he got along well with Savage behind the scenes. At WrestleMania VIII in 1992, following his feud with Savage, Roberts faced and lost to The Undertaker, which turned out to be his last match in WWE as he was released from his contract. He went on to have a brief spell with WCW but returned to WWE in 1996 and had another short, year-long stint with the company.