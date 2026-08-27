Title Match Rumored To Be Added To AEW All In: London 2026

So far, nine matches have officially been announced for AEW All In: London this upcoming Sunday, and though the entire card looks to be complete, it seems like company President Tony Khan may be adding one more bout at the last minute.

According to Dave Meltzer on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," a women's ladder match is rumored to be announced as late as the day before AEW's biggest show of the year.

"I thought that they were doing a multi-person ladder match but I don't know if that's true ... I've heard that but it was not announced on the show tonight," he explained. "It's probably going to be announced on 'Collision.'"

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp also shared on Thursday morning that Tony Khan has teased a women's match for All In. Additionally, Sports Illustrated's Jon Alba is reporting that the match will occur on the buy-in for the event, which seems likely given that Khan confirmed that he intends on booking eight matches for the main card and has carefully budgeted four hours for the runtime of the show. At this time, the women's match announced could revolve around the TBS Championship, currently held by Maya World, who was just pinned by Persephone in tag team action last night on "AEW Dynamite."

Two other women's matches are currently scheduled to take place at All In, as Willow Nightingale prepares to defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Mercedes Mone, while The Brawling Birds challenge The Divine Dominion for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.