AEW All In 2026 Full & Final Card

This afternoon, AEW All In returns to Wembley Stadium in London, England for the third time in history, and the card for today's show is one of the most prestigious lineups since the company's inception, with almost every match having a title up for grabs. This year, AEW plans on delivering a nine-match card, eight of which will transpire across four hours on the main show according to company President Tony Khan. From rivalries being renewed to one of the biggest tag team matches in AEW history, the card is stacked for the promotion's most high-profile event of the year.

To kick things off, a seven-team Trios Roulette Royale for the AEW World Trios Championship will take place on the All In Buy-In, which consists of "Hangman" Adam Page and Brodido defending against The Bang Bang Gang, The Dogs, The Demand, the Death Riders, The Conglomeration and a wild card entry, which is currently speculated to be Swerve Strickland teaming with former WWE stars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of the New Day. Additionally, Maya World will defend her TBS Championship against Persephone on the Buy-In.

On the main card, two major tag team championship matches are set to transpire, as Adam Copeland and Christian Cage with defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks, while The Brawling Birds look to dethrone Divine Dominion for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship. An AEW World Championship No.1 Contendership Casino Gauntlet Match will also take place at All In, with Tommaso Ciampa, Andrade El Idolo, MJF, Jericho and Mark Davis being the confirmed participants in the contest. However, some expect Ilja Dragunov to potentially make an appearance in the match, as he left WWE last week after his contract expired and is now a free agent.