AEW All In 2026 Full & Final Card
This afternoon, AEW All In returns to Wembley Stadium in London, England for the third time in history, and the card for today's show is one of the most prestigious lineups since the company's inception, with almost every match having a title up for grabs. This year, AEW plans on delivering a nine-match card, eight of which will transpire across four hours on the main show according to company President Tony Khan. From rivalries being renewed to one of the biggest tag team matches in AEW history, the card is stacked for the promotion's most high-profile event of the year.
To kick things off, a seven-team Trios Roulette Royale for the AEW World Trios Championship will take place on the All In Buy-In, which consists of "Hangman" Adam Page and Brodido defending against The Bang Bang Gang, The Dogs, The Demand, the Death Riders, The Conglomeration and a wild card entry, which is currently speculated to be Swerve Strickland teaming with former WWE stars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of the New Day. Additionally, Maya World will defend her TBS Championship against Persephone on the Buy-In.
On the main card, two major tag team championship matches are set to transpire, as Adam Copeland and Christian Cage with defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks, while The Brawling Birds look to dethrone Divine Dominion for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship. An AEW World Championship No.1 Contendership Casino Gauntlet Match will also take place at All In, with Tommaso Ciampa, Andrade El Idolo, MJF, Jericho and Mark Davis being the confirmed participants in the contest. However, some expect Ilja Dragunov to potentially make an appearance in the match, as he left WWE last week after his contract expired and is now a free agent.
The rest of the card
One of the most anticipated matches coming into this weekend almost didn't happen with Willow Nightingale getting hurt just days before her AEW Women's World Championship defense against Mercedes Mone, but thankfully the champion's hand injury isn't serious enough too keep her from missing today's show. Speaking of injuries, if anyone's health is most at risk this weekend, it's Kevin Knight and Darby Allin, who will compete in a Falls Count Anywhere Match for the TNT Championship. Steven Borden, Sting's real-life son, has appeared during the feud in order to support Allin, and with the challenger having been former tag team partners with "The Icon," it's possible that the WCW legend gets involved this weekend.
Two more matches that could be potential show-stealers on Sunday include Kyle Fletcher putting his AEW International title on the line against Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita, as well as Jon Moxley and London's own Nigel McGuinness battling over the AEW Continental Championship in the finals of the Continental Challenge Cup. While the three-way match should deliver from an in-ring perspective, McGuinness winning in London would instantly become one of the most heartwarming moments in AEW history, but winning the championship will be no easy task, as Moxley has held the Continental title for nearly 250 days.
The show will likely close with Will Ospreay attempting to defeat Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship in his home country. Earlier this summer, Ospreay became the number one contender for the title by winning the Owen Hart Cup, and though he's been positioned as the company's next top champion throughout this year, an Omega retention could be a possibility with his reign only being two months long coming into Sunday. The Buy-In for All In will begin at 11:30 AM ET, while the main card starts at 1:00 PM ET.