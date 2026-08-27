Willow Nightingale Reportedly Suffers Legitimate Injury, Still Set To Work AEW All In

Current AEW Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale is just days away from the biggest match of her career, where she will defend her crown against Mercedes Mone at AEW All In London 2026. However, the champion is not walking into the match at 100%.

According to a new report from Bryan Alvarez of Figure Four Online, Nightingale has suffered a legitimate hand injury, hence why she was attacked backstage by Mone on the August 26 episode of "AEW Dynamite" to make the injury a part of the story. There has been no confirmation on when or how the injury happened, but what Alvarez was able to confirm was that Nightingale will still be able to perform at Wembley Stadium on August 30.

Nightingale has only wrestled two match since becoming the AEW Women's World Champion back at AEW Redemption 2026 by defeating Thekla. She appeared in a trios match alongside The Brawling Birds on August 5 at AEW Grand Slam Mexico, where the group defeated Mone and Divine Dominion. The other bout was a champion vs. champion match against AEW TBS Champion Maya World on the August 22 episode of "AEW Collision" which Nightingale also won. Given that her match against Maya World was the most recent, it's possible that was the match where the injury occurred but that has only been speculated on.

The AEW Women's World Champion hasn't had a lot of luck with injuries in 2026 so far. Back in May, Nightingale was forced to vacate her AEW TBS Championship, and her spot in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament due to a shoulder injury. The injury would impact a number of creative plans to the point where Nightingale's upcoming match with Mone was actually meant to see Nightingale walk in as the challenger rather than the champion, and the booking was shifted around so that the match at All In London could still take place with different roles.