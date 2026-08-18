Mercedes Moné Looks Back On History With Willow Nightingale Ahead Of AEW All In 2026

In the main event of NJPW Resurgence 2023, Willow Nightingale defeated Mercedes Moné to win the inaugural Strong Women's Championship, starting off what would become a three-year-long rivalry. Per reports, Mercedes was slated to win the match and called an audible after suffering an injury, setting up Nightingale to win instead.

The two are now set to come to blows once again for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In, and in light of their pending clash, Mercedes has taken a look back at their history in the latest edition of her "Moné Mag."

"For a long time, I carried feelings about what happened to me in that match. It's taken a lot of therapy for me to stop putting the blame on her," she admitted, describing her 2023 injury as a freak accident, while still musing on the idea that Nightingale had something to do with it.

"Eventually, though, I started asking myself a different question. Maybe God wasn't telling me to stop wrestling. Maybe God was telling me to slow down," she recalled. Mercedes wrote that she'd likely been going too hard after WWE, vulnerably revealing that she felt scared and unsure of herself after parting with the promotion, but that she decided to stay true to herself and not return to WWE. "I came to AEW with a mission," she claimed.