Mercedes Mone Reflects On Attending AEW All In 2023, Says She Was In Talks With WWE

Mercedes Mone officially became "All Elite" at the Big Business episode of "AEW Dynamite" back in March 2024, but that wasn't her first appearance in the company. Long-time fans will remember Mone being a special guest at the inaugural AEW All In London pay-per-view in August 2023, where she watched the show as a fan while recovering from an ankle injury she suffered against Willow Nightingale in NJPW earlier that year.

"The CEO" recalled her first trip to Wembley Stadium in the latest edition of her "Mone Mag" newsletter, and revealed that she was actually in talks to go back to WWE at that time.

"Let me take you all the way back to 2023. At the time, I was still going back and forth in talks with WWE when I got an invitation to go to All In London. Now, you guys know me. I LOVE professional wrestling. So there was absolutely NO WAY I was going to miss the opportunity to witness something this big—a wrestling show of this magnitude, outside of WWE, at Wembley Stadium. I love history. I love being around history. And even more than that, I love being a part of it. The second I got to London, something just felt different. The energy was right. From the way I was treated to the moment I arrived at Wembley, I remember thinking: Wait... I Love this!"

Mone also revealed that when she visited the backstage area, AEW President Tony Khan suggested that she should do an impromptu segment with Willow Nightingale given their recent history, which shocked Mone since she wasn't even signed to the company. Mone went on to say that after seeing some old friends backstage, being able to watch a show as a fan for once, and being part of something as historic as AEW's first trip to Wembley Stadium, she knew that AEW was where she needed to be.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.