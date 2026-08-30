WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Names Greatest Tag Team Of All Time

John "Bradshaw" Layfield became a star towards the end of his career with his JBL character, enjoying a lengthy reign as the WWE Champion. However, before becoming one of the most hated heels of his generation, JBL was primarily known as a tag team wrestler, most memorably with the APA (AKA The Acolytes).

During an episode of "Something To Wrestle," the veteran tapped into his tag team expertise to make the case for the greatest tag team of all time. "When people ask who the greatest commentator ever is, they're asking who's second, because Bobby Heenan is so far ahead of everybody else, nobody can be considered. ... Same thing with The Road Warriors; I think The Road Warriors, in my opinion, are the greatest tag team of all time," JBL boldly proclaimed.

Fans of The Road Warriors or any of the wrestlers they competed against often recalled the "Road Warrior Pop," which later became a measuring stick to prove how popular a star was. Naturally, JBL fondly recalled this. "That Road Warrior Pop? There was nothing like it," he expressed. "Those guys were so freaking over!"

JBL has previously praised The Road Warriors, stating that he'd never seen a more popular duo. The veteran also pointed out how other teams tried to copy them, and while there are some tag teams that have won more titles, nobody could take their place in history away.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.