M By Elegance Wins Tournament To Become First-Ever Knockouts TV Champ On TNA Impact

TNA's hunt to crown its first Knockouts Television Champion has officially ended with M By Elegance capturing the gold on Thursday night's episode of "TNA Impact" in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

Unlike previous rounds, the finals of the Knockouts TV Championship tournament had no time limit. M took on "The Spark" Jada Stone, and controlled much of the early goings.

Stone sought to surprise M with instant roll-ups and a missile dropkick, but the Elegance Brand member powered out and sent her opponent crashing into the apron, both face and back first. Upon returning to the ring, M furthered the assault by slamming Stone into the mat, then nailing her with a big boot. Stone briefly shifted momentum into her favor once more when she escaped the headlock that followed. M, however, immediately took it back with a fallaway slam.

M continued her physical streak with a series of stomps in the corner, the same one she used to later drop Stone with a Tower of Elegance. The former tag team titleholder looked for a moonsault next, but instead found her target rolling away. Stone dodged a punt kick as well before finally firing back with a hurricanrana and basement dropkick. She followed with a 619 and double stomp for a near fall.

In the match's closing moments, M and Stone met atop the turnbuckle, where Stone delivered a Spanish Fly. She went back up top once more, this time for a spinning moonsault that resulted in M using her leg for a rope break. After trading pinfall attempts, M dropped Stone with a piledriver to secure the win.

The TNA Knockouts Television Championship tournament began with 16 women, two of whom reside in WWE and two that came from the independent wrestling circuit. In her case, Stone bested The System's Alisha Edwards, Jody Threat, and Heather By Elegance to reach the finals. M had defeated Rosemary and Indi Hartwell in previous rounds. Now as the KO TV Champion, M will defend her gold exclusively on "Impact" programming.