Nic & Ryan Nemeth Retain Tag Title Over Leon Slater & Ricky Sosa On TNA Impact
After winning the TNA World Tag Team Championship at Lockdown this past weekend, Santino Marella announced tonight on "TNA Impact" that the brothers would be defending the title against Leon Slater and Ricky Sosa in tonight's main event. Despite a valiant effort from the challengers, the Nemeth brothers retained.
Slater and Ryan started off in the ring, with Slater showing off his athleticism and taking the advantage to begin. After landing a series of strikes on Ryan in the corner, Slater tagged in Sosa and the two double-teamed the younger Nemeth brother. After Slater backed off, Ryan was able to tag in Nic.
Nic and Sosa exchanged wristlocks before Sosa was able to tackle Nic, then countered his comeback attempt to keep him down. In quick succession, Nic was able to take control of the match and tagged in his brother, who began beating up on Sosa. Slater made his way into the match a short time later and continued his domination over Ryan. Slater went for a pin attempt but it was broken up by Nic. Slater then knocked Nic out of the ring and returned his attention to Ryan, hitting him with Utopia and going for the pin attempt, with Ryan kicking out before three.
Nic and Ryan Nemeth narrowly hang onto championship
After the commercial break, Ryan was in the ring with Slater, with the heel in control and going for a pin attempt before tagging in Nic. He got Slater down in the corner after some strikes, then began rubbing Slater's face on the top rope before tagging Ryan back in. Ryan ate a superkick after spending time gloating, leaving both men down, until Ryan was able to tag Nic in. Still, Slater was able to make the hot tag to Sosa, who then took down both brothers and dumped Ryan to the outside.
Sosa then hit a moonsault on Nic and went for the pin but Nic kicked out before three. Nemeth countered Sosa's next move and attempted a roll-up, but Sosa kicked out, then hit Nic with a neckbreaker and tried another failed pin attempt. With a distraction from Ryan, Nic hit Sosa with a DDT and went for the pin, but Sosa weakly broke it. Sosa countered Nemeth's superkick attempt, then hit him with a Blue Thunderbomb, then tagged in Slater. Slater hit a Swanton 450 on Nic, but Ryan pulled him off as Slater went for the pin, then threw Slater into the steel stairs.
After a springboard cutter by Sosa, Nic was barely able to kick out before three. Sosa and Slater turn their attention to Ryan on the outside, which allows Nic to land a superkick on Sosa, but Sosa kicks out of the pin attempt. A frustrated Nemeth runs into a powerbomb from Sosa, who almost pins Nic but the champ kicks out. Finally, Nic landed a Danger Zone on Sosa and successfully pinned him to win.