Nic & Ryan Nemeth Retain Tag Title Over Leon Slater & Ricky Sosa On TNA Impact

After winning the TNA World Tag Team Championship at Lockdown this past weekend, Santino Marella announced tonight on "TNA Impact" that the brothers would be defending the title against Leon Slater and Ricky Sosa in tonight's main event. Despite a valiant effort from the challengers, the Nemeth brothers retained.

Slater and Ryan started off in the ring, with Slater showing off his athleticism and taking the advantage to begin. After landing a series of strikes on Ryan in the corner, Slater tagged in Sosa and the two double-teamed the younger Nemeth brother. After Slater backed off, Ryan was able to tag in Nic.

Nic and Sosa exchanged wristlocks before Sosa was able to tackle Nic, then countered his comeback attempt to keep him down. In quick succession, Nic was able to take control of the match and tagged in his brother, who began beating up on Sosa. Slater made his way into the match a short time later and continued his domination over Ryan. Slater went for a pin attempt but it was broken up by Nic. Slater then knocked Nic out of the ring and returned his attention to Ryan, hitting him with Utopia and going for the pin attempt, with Ryan kicking out before three.