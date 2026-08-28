TNA Impact 8/27/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Tonight, TNA delivered another live episode of "Impact," following up on the events of Sunday's Lockdown. The company is already hard at work laying the foundation for its next major event, the annual Bound For Glory pay-per-view, which is set to take place in October.

The latest "Impact" offered some strong wrestling, some not-so-strong promo work, and the debut of a former WWE star who will be joining the promotion. We won't be directly addressing the arrival of Zoey Serrano (formerly known as Zoey Stark), but we do have plenty to say on the promo that preceded her attack. Plus, you'll find our opinions on the main event, the latest development in the Mustafa Ali-Jason Hotch saga, and more.

So sit back, relax, and start scrolling to uncover our thoughts on tonight's installment. If you're in the mood to chime in, leave your thoughts on the comments, and remember that you can always check out our "TNA Impact" 8/27/2026 results for the full rundown of tonight's episode.