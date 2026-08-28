Bully Ray Explains Why He's 'Not Feeling It Yet' With This Recently Returned WWE Star

Bully Ray has assessed Big Cass' run since returning to WWE and what Cass may be missing currently.

Cass, who returned to WWE in August, began a feud with Je'Von Evans, with his first match since his return coming on this past week's "WWE Raw." Cass got the better of Evans, but Ray feels that he wasn't fully invested in the match or in what Cass has been doing.

"I'm not feeling it with Big Cass yet. And the match last night was a very typical big man, especially in his selling. Just typical old school big man, the way he was out on his feet and everything like that. I think Cass still needs to find his way a little bit in the WWE," said Ray on "Busted Open."

The Hall of Famer is ecstatic that Cass is back in WWE, and praised the former AEW star's physique. However, he thinks he hasn't truly shown his true self yet, and also pointed out the fault he found in Cass during his match with Evans.

"I'm so happy he's back. I'm so happy for him personally. He looks in-fu**ing-credible. I just don't think he's hitting his stride yet," added Ray. "The story is there to be told, but when the bell rings, Big Cass has to get it done in the ring. It felt a little lumbering and a little plodding from him last night."

Since returning, Cass has showcased a different character from the one he portrayed in his first run in WWE, making it clear that he's back to "stack bodies" and moving away from the catchphrases that he and Enzo Amore previously used. After his win over Evans, he warned the rest of the locker room that their time is up and that he's only getting started.